Curfew in Andhra Pradesh till May 18 amid surge in COVID cases

Amaravati: In light of the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a state-wide curfew till May 18.

As per the order signed by Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, the curfew will be in place from 12 noon till 6 am.

During the period of implementation of the curfew, all firms, shops, establishments, offices, educational institutions, restaurants shall close at 12 pm and re-open after 6 am except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of specified essential services.

District Collectors and Magistrates of the State will impose regulations under section 144 prohibiting the gathering of the public.

Movement of not more than five persons will be permitted during the designated hours.

This shall not be applicable for people standing in queues adhering to social distancing norms for purchasing goods and services.

As the country is battling a devastating second wave of COVID-19, cases in Andhra Pradesh have been rapidly increasing over the last few weeks.

As many as 20,034 new cases and 82 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total positive cases in the state now stand at 11,84,028. There are currently 1,59,597 active cases.

The death toll stands at 8,289.