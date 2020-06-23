Custodial death of father, son over violating lockdown sparks tension in TN

Thoothukudi: The death of a father and son arrested for violating lockdown, one after the other on June 22 and June 23, is questioning police brutality in Tamil Nadu.

Tension in Thoothukudi district’s Sathankulam prevailed soon after the news of their death reached locals. Shops have downed shutters and people have gathered to protest demanding swift action against police officers.

Arrested for violating lcokown

31-year-old Bennix and his father 58-year-old Jayarajan who used to run a woodwork shop and a mobile shop in Sathankulam, were arrested by the police on June 19 for allegedly violating lockdown.

Two days later, the duo were taken to Kovilpatti sub-jail, over 100 km away, since the other sub-jails in their area were over congested.

Health condition worsened in custody

On June 22, Monday, Bennix complained of chest pain and fainted in the jail premises. He was rushed to the government hospital in Kovilpatti where he was declared dead. Soon after, on June 23, Tuesday morning his father Jayarajan’s condition too worsened. He passed away at about 4.30 am at Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Balagopalan told reporters: “Both father and son had health issues which was the reason for their deaths”