CV Anand conducts surprise visit at Panjagutta police station

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad CV Anand on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Panjagutta Police Station in west zone.

During his maiden visit, Anand had inspected the files at the police station and gathered information about the functioning of the reception.

The newly appointed Commissioner interacted with the station house officer and other staff at Panjagutta police station. complaints reception counter, command control center at Police Station, visitors room, lunch room, Women’s Help Desk, parking. He said the police should be closer to the people and the safety of women should be given utmost priority.

He had also spoken with the women staff.

He had also enquired about the pendency of cases and stage of investigation of certain cases. However, their performance in resolving pending cases is good. The Panjagutta police station registered about 600 cases a year. Of these, only 175 cases are pending. Only 45 NBW cases are pending. The workload on the staff is high due to the high number of bandobust duties within this police station limits.