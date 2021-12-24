CV Anand is new Hyderabad police commissioner, Anjani Kumar transferred

Hyderabad: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Telangana government on Friday has issued orders for the transfer and posting of 30 IPS officers in the state.
CV Anand, who reported to Telangana after his Central stint is now the new Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, while Anjani Kumar, CP Hyderabad has been transferred as Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau.
About CV Anand
CV Anand belongs to 1991 batch of IPS and was allotted the erstwhile AP cadre. After state bifurcation, he was allotted Telangana cadre. The first 10 years of his service was spent in the highly Maoistaffected districts of Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad as ASP and SP. There he led the forces personally and survived several exchanges of fire resulting in severe losses to the Maoists. He was decorated with the President’s Gallantry Medal in 2002.
He has an experience of 11 1/2 years of metropolitan urban policing in his tenure as DCP East and Central Zones of Hyderabad City for 3 years, Commissioner of Police Vijayawada City for 2 years, Traffic Commissioner Hyderabad City for 3 ½ years and Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad for 3 years.
He has worked outside the police department as Director Excise for 2 years and Civil Supplies Commissioner for 2 years, where his IT and Technology reforms in introducing e-PDS brought a saving of rupees 2000 crore in 2 years to the government by controlling the illegal activities of rice millers, transporters and ration shop dealers and won him national acclaim.
Another important facet of Shri Anand is that he is a die hard sportsman. He played cricket for Hyderabad state at all levels and toured England with the U 19 team before joining IPS. He was the best athlete in national police academy and won 100 mts, 200 mts, high long- triple jumps. He plays very good tennis and last year he won the All India Police Singles Championship to get CISF it’s first tennis medal.
He believes in using IT based systems for Governance and Administration in every field so that citizen-based services are delivered efficiently and quickly, without any harassment, to the people.
Anand was recently empanelled as Addl DG in Govt of India which is an career achievement for all AIS officers.
Here are the other Officers transferred, and their new postings
|1
|Shikha Goel, IPS (1994), Addl. CP, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad is
transferred and posted as Director, ACB.
|2
|A.R. Srinivas, IPS (2004), Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad vice Smt. Shikha Goel, IPS (1994) transferred.
|3
|A.V. Ranganath, IPS (2006), Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad City in the existing vacancy.
|4
|Rama Rajeshwari, IPS (2009), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda in the existing vacancy.
|5
|N. Swetha, IPS (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet vice Sri D. Joel Davis, IPS (2010) transferred.
|6
|On transfer, D. Joel Davis, IPS (2010) is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad in the existing vacancy.
|7
|Kartikeya, IPS (2006), Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR), Hyderabad in the existing vacancy
|8
|Rohini Priyadarshini, IPS (2012), DCP, Crimes, Cyberabad is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Medak vice Smt. G. Chandana Deepthi, IPS (2012) transferred.
|9
|Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, IPS (2012), DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Cyberabad vice Smt. Rohini Priyadarshini, IPS (2012) transferred.
|10
|Avinash Mohanthy, IPS (2005), Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad is transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admn), Cyberabad in the existing vacancy.
|11
|On transfer, Smt. G. Chandana Deepthi, IPS (2012) is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad City vice Sri Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, IPS (2012) transferred.
|12
|Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, IPS (2008), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad vice Sri Avinash Mohanthy, IPS transferred.
|13
|P. Viswaprasad, IPS (2005), Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (SB), Hyderabad City in the existing vacancy.
|14
|Sharath Chandra Pawar, IPS (2016), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Eturunagaram is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad.
|15
|Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS (2010), DCP, Shamshabad, Cyberabad is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Hyderabad City.
|16
|N. Koti Reddy, IPS (SPS), Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad.
|17
|K.R. Nagaraju, IPS (SPS), Superintendent of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad vice Sri Kartikeya, IPS transferred.
|18
|D. Udaykumar Reddy, IPS (SPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police,
Mancherial is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Adilabad
in the existing vacancy.
|19
|K. Suresh Kumar, IPS (SPS), who is waiting for posting is posted as
Superintendent of Police, Asifabad District in the existing vacancy
|20
|Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS (SPS), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nirmal in the existing vacancy.
|21
|K. Manohar, Superintendent of Police, V&E (NC) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool District.
|22
|K. Shilpavalli, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, Cyberabad.
|23
|Sudeep Gone, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar, Cyberabad.
|24
|B. Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jangaon (NC) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy vice Smt. N. Swetha, IPS transferred.
|25
|J. Surender Reddy, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhoopalapalli District in the existing vacancy.
|26
|R. Jagadishwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence (Non-cadre) is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Cyberabad vice Sri Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS transferred.
|27
|P. Seetha Ram, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Janagaon vice Sri B. Srinivas Reddy, SP (NC) transferred.
|28
|N. Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for
posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet vice Smt.
Chetna Mylabhutala, IPS (2013) transferred.