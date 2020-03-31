Cyber crime police arrests a man for forging Govt order

Hyderabad: Tightening noose against those indulging in spreading misinformation during the lock down, sleuths of Hyderabad Cyber crime police have apprehended a person who allegedly created and forged a fake Government order wine shops.

According to the police,K Sanish Kumar aka Sunny from Uppal, had prepared the fake GO as per which the Excise department had allowed the sale of liquor in the city.

The fake G.O had went viral upon which large group of public started thronging the wine shops across the city, creating a headache for the police.

The technical team of Cyber Crime cell Hyderabad have identified the person Sunny behind the mischief and arrested him. Notices have also been served to other 5 persons in this regard.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in his message said strict action would be taken against those creating or circulating fake news.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.