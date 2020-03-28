Cyber crime police register cases against rumour mongers

Hyderabad: In a crackdown against those indulging in spreading misinformation about the dreaded pandemic COVID-19 and lock down, sleuths of Cyber crime (CCS) have registered two cases were

Cyber crime police have found that in the recent times some persons were circulating audio messages on social media platforms about the lockdown extending for the next two months and also pertaining to the COVID-19.

Taking a suo-moto action against the rumour mongers Cyber crime police have started the process of identifying those persons who are involved in spreading misinformation.

A team of Assistant Commissioner of Police Cyber crimes, K V M Prasad is supervising the investigation.

