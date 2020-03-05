menu
Cyberabad cops arrest six for flying drone

Posted by SM Bilal Published: March 05, 2020, 9:05 am IST
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested six persons on charges of flying a drone and capturing images of lands in Miyakhanguda last week.The FIR has also the mention of A Krishna Reddy, the brother of Congress MP Revanth Reddy.

The arrested persons were identified as Praveen Paul Reddy, Vijay Simha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Rajesh, Shiva and Om Prakash Reddy had on Saturday been booked under sections of violations of orders of public servant, violation of privacy of individuals and causing harm to the public.

They had allegedly captured images of areas as targeted in Miyakhangadda and surroundings without prior permission and on the directions of A Krishna Reddy, brother of A Revanth Reddy, Malkajgiri MP, police said.

