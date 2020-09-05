Cyberabad cops bust fuel dispensing machines tampering gang

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) have apprehended a mechanic who was tampering the fuel dispensers and cheating the public across the country.

Police Commissioner Cyberabad VC Sajjanar informed that Sk Subhani Basha a mechanic by profession is expertise at programming the integrated circuit at the fuel dispensers.

He informed that the mechanic was found to have installed IC chips in fuel dispensing machines that helped manipulting the amount of fuel dispensed to the customers.said the gang had tampered with fuel dispensing machines in 33 fuel stations in TS and AP over the last one year.

Apart from arresting the mechanic, the SOT also arrested three others involved in the scam while seven others, including owners of some fuel stations, are absconding. Police Commissioner informed that the arrested persons are identified as Sk Baji Baba, M Shankar, and Malleshwar Rao, all natives of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.