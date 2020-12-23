Cyberabad CP Sajjanar reacts after Raja Singh made comment on police

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar reacted after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency Raja Singh made comment against Telangana cops.

After rescuing the alleged cows that were being transported in a container vehicle at Shamsabad, the MLA had leveled allegations against police and claimed that cops are not taking action against gangs behind it. He also termed the police as brokers.

Cops harassing Karyakartas: Raja Singh

He further alleged that cops are harassing karyakartas instead of taking action against persons involved in illegal transportation.

Continuing his allegations, he claimed that a sub-Inspector of Kothur Police Station is providing vehicles to these gangs.

Reacting over the allegations, Sajjanar said that these days, speaking against police department has become fashion.

Allegations baseless: Sajjanar

Terming the allegations baseless, the commissioner demanded proof.

He also assured that if any illegal activates is brought into the notice of the police, action will taken against culprits.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem termed the allegations baseless and said that in Telangana, no cow is slaughtered.