Cyberabad: Over 3,500 booked for drunken driving in last week

By Mohammed Hussain|   Updated: 4th January 2021 2:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police has registered as many as 3,571 drunken driving cases in the last one week.

With an aim to improve road safety, the Cyberabad Traffic Police launched a special drive against the drunk driving ahead of New Year’s Eve, which continued for seven consecutive days.

From Sunday night till the wee hours of Monday, as many as 346 people were booked by the traffic police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, most of the offenders were in the age group of 26 to 45 years.

Further, a traffic police official stated that the drive will continue in Cyberabad jurisdiction until the menace of drunk driving is curbed totally.

