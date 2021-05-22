Cyberabad police donate blood for thalassemia, cancer patients

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar has inaugurated a blood donation camp and asked cops to donate blood for thalassemia and cancer patients and pregnant women. Dismissing the myth prevailing in society, he said that donating blood does not comprise immunity.

Sajjanar said that this is the first blood donation camp during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that on Friday around 50 police personnel have donated blood and the programme will continue for another 10 days. He reminded that during the first wave of COVID-19, 10500 police personnel had donated blood.

The commissioner of police has said that there are around 6000 thalassemia patients in the state who require blood every month but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, there are shortages in blood banks. He appealed to the public to come forward and donate blood.

M Venkat Reddy, additional DCP, security, ACPs Santosh, Balakrishna Reddy, Hanumantha Rao, inspectors and sub-inspectors have also attended the programme.