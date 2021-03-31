Cyberabad police launch ‘First responder’ training course for civilians

Hyderabad: First responders to road accidents, like traffic police, security guards, highway patrol personnel, Kirana shop vendors, etc can be vital in saving lives when it comes to road accidents. Keeping that in mind, the Cyberabad police has launched a programme to equip them with important first aid skills in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Control (SCSC) and Care Institute of Health Sciences (CIHS).

Called SAVIOR, the programme is an initiative to train police personnel and civilians from accident-prone areas in first aid and observation of injured people in accident sites. Almost 25-30 people die in hospitals every month while undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained in road accidents, stated a press release from the Cyberabad Police. As a result, this initiative was launched to help accident victims receive proper trauma care and first aid for injuries sustained by them.

The first batch of training was conducted on March 6 with 30 trainees at the traffic police’s training centre. Cyberabad Highway patrol personnel and the staff/employees from petrol bunks, dhabas, restaurants, shops, and security guards along NH-65/GHMC in the Kukatpally area were part of this training. They were taught important first aid skills like active bleeding control, CPR, shifting and handling of victims, scene protection, etc.

These training sessions happen every other day with different batches, and as of today, ten batches have received training. The tenth batch was 34 in number and consisted of Kukatpally traffic police personnel, Kirana shop owners, staff from restaurants, dhabas and tiffin centres, juice shop owners, petrol pump employees, etc. So far, 318 people have received first responders’ training, and more police personnel and civilians are to be trained.