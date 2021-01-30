Cyberabad police launch helpline for safety, security of senior citizens

Hyderabad: As part of community policing for senior citizens, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Saturday launched a special helpline for the senior citizens.

This helpline has been taken up in collaboration with social welfare department, revenue officials and all major NGOs, under the ‘Old But Not Alone’ initiative. A pilot project was launched at Raidurgam Police Station.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the aim of this pilot project is to transform the interface between the police and the senior citizens and to involve senior citizens in a problem-solving partnership with the police through community policing initiatives.

This project was started to provide meaningful and effective protection to senior citizens and to ensure their safety and security.

Through dedicated police helpline numbers 8331013199, 7901119619, the police will register the number of senior citizens under its jurisdiction and an identity card will be issued by the police to each senior citizen.

A help desk for senior citizens will be set up at all police stations and a group of volunteers will also be available at all the stations. The police officers will frequently visit the residence of senior citizens and regularly monitor them.

While launching this pilot project on Saturday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, “The police along with volunteers will instill confidence among senior citizens by removing their sense of insecurity and will provide guidance to senior citizens to have access to emergency services including medical assistance.”

He also said that this project also aims to empower senior citizens to live independently and tapping their vast experience for service to the society.

Cyberabad police plans increase awareness of the senior citizens about various services, facilities available to them, including crime prevention and victim assistance programs.