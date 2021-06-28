Cyberabad police observes Pride day, felicitates transgenders

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police today held Pride day celebrations at his head office in Gachibowli with members of the LGBT(lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community. About 150 members, including Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar participated.

Doing his bit for the welfare of transgenders, Sajjanar gave appointment orders to three transgenders, namely Choppadandi Sana Chaitra, Anamika Yadav and. Kommu Naveen, to work in the Compass group, said a press release from the Cyberabad police.

The Cyberabad police commissioner conveyed Pride day wishes to all the transgenders and wished everyone to live with self-respect and dignity. He said that the Telangana government is taking care of transgenders, and also requester all departments co-operate and co-ordinate in preventing human trafficking.

To prevent human trafficking, a special unit was set up by the Cyberabad police in 2020. So far registered 23 cases have been registered, and 57 women and children, who were the victims in those cases, have been saved. The Cyberabad police also recently set up a ‘Transgenders Desk’, the first of its kind in India.

Sajjanar also requested all members of the transgenders to come forward and join in the skilling program called ‘TRANSFORM’ to enhance their skills, so that they become employable. He also thanked the Radhika Charitable Trust (RCT) for donating groceries to Transgenders during the lockdown, and warned transgenders not to involve in any illegal activities.

