Cyberabad police organize stolen property release mela

Hyderabad: A “Stolen property release mela” was held at Cyberabad Police grounds on Tuesday, where victims were handed over properties recovered from serial offenders.

The properties include 93.1 tolas gold, 360.2 tolas silver which were recovered in over 20 cases.

Apart from jewelry, vehicles, cash money, mobile phones which were taken away from the victims by means of theft, robbery, burglary, attention diversion and such are estimated to cost around 1.50 crores.

Victims of property offences from all over the Commissionerate were present at the program to claim their possessions and expressed their gratitude on reclaiming the same. The Cyberabad Police is currently in the process of developing a mechanism of proactive intimation of detection of property offence cases.

Appreciating the efforts of the police officials, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar spoke about how all wings of Cyberabad police aided in the detection of cases, apprehension of criminals, recovery of property, and prompt release of property to the genuine owners.