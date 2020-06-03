menu
Cyclone: 1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug

Posted by Qayam Updated: June 03, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
Satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Amphan (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaug in Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier on Wednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Office.

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

“Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted.

Source: PTI

