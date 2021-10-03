Cyclone Shaheen: Indian embassy promises help to Indo-Omanians

Muscat: The Indian nationals in Oman who are in dire need of assistance because of the ongoing cyclone Shaheen are requested to contact their embassy if needed. The tropical cyclone approached the coast of Oman on Sunday, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain.

Authorities have delayed flights to and from the capital city of Muscat, and residents have been urged to evacuate coastal areas.

The Omani government declared a public holiday on Sunday and Monday “due to the adverse climate conditions,” Oman News Agency reported.

The cyclone is expected to “directly impact north Al-Batinah, Al Dhahira, Al Buraimi and Al Dakhliya”, a statement by the country’s weather agency said on Sunday.

A child who had been swept away by water was found dead near Wilayat Al Amerat in Muscat Governorate on Sunday.

The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters. On Saturday, Oman urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters.

Cyclone Gulab started as a depression in Bay of Bengal on September 24, now it has reborn as Cyclone Shaheen after moving across the Arabian Sea.

Stop work if needed, UAE ministry tells firms

The neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE) also warned residents and visitors are also barred from visiting beaches, valleys and low-lying areas as a precautionary measure against the expected weather effects of the cyclone.

The ministry of human resources and emiratisation took to Twitter on Sunday to urge establishments and companies exposed to the tropical storm to stop working if the situation worsens.

The ministry advised the firms to “take necessary preventive measures to protect employees from hazards or injuries that may occur at the workplace”.

The cyclone Shaheen is expected to affect some coastal regions of the country from October 3, 2021, till October 5, 2021.

Cyclone Shaheen: Abu Dhabi Police issue advisory

Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday took to social media and posted a series of tips for drivers to follow. Heavy rains and high-speed winds that kick up dust are forecast for the day.

Here is the advisory issued by the police

Some of the videos shared by Netizens on Twitter