Cyclone Tauktae: Emirate airlines cancels Dubai-Mumbai flights

Dubai: Dubai-based Emirate airlines canceled the flights from Dubai to Mumbai for three days in view of cyclone Tauktae.

“Due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, the following Emirates flights scheduled to operate to and from Mumbai have been canceled,” Emirates stated on its website.

One flight scheduled from Dubai to Mumbai on Sunday, four on Monday and one on Tuesday were canceled.

The affected five flights are:

EK 500 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on May 16

EK 501 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on May 17

EK504 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on May 17

EK505 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on May 17

EK 500 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on May 17

EK501 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on May 18

“Customers holding a ticket with Mumbai as a final destination will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” Emirates said on its website.

Affected customers must rebook by contacting the booking agent or Emirates customer service. Customers will be notified in due course if there are any changes to the service.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and aim to give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes to our operations. To receive update notifications, customers are requested to ensure that their contact details are correct by visiting Manage your booking,” it added.

Indian airlines such as Indigo and SpiceJet have also announced disruptions to flights to Mumbai due to the cyclone and asked passengers to check their websites for changes to flight schedules.