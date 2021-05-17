Cyclone Tauktae: Rain turns weather pleasant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The weather in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their surrounding areas turned pleasant due to heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. The weather, which has turned pleasant (with cloudy skies) is a result of cyclone Tauktae affecting parts of the county. On Sunday, heavy showers lashed the city at around 4 p.m. in the evening, with many areas receiving rainfall.

The weather department in its bulletin said that due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae in the Arabian ocean, there will be depression of air resulting in heavy rains across Telangana and its neighbouring states over the next few days. Apart from the Hyderabad, drenched rainfall was recorded in Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Medchal, Balnagar, Balaram and Jeedimetla.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) also swung into action to remove water from the low lying areas after complaints were received by it. Officials of the weather department have forecasted light to heavy rainfall across Telangana and its neighbouring states for the next four days due to the Cyclone Tauktae.

Usually by mid-May, the weather is extremely hot, with the temperature of Hyderabad and Telangana easily going above the 40 degrees Celsius mark. This year however, the changes in weather (believed to be a result of climate change), have resulted in the state barely witnessing extreme temperatures. It is likely that the climate here will become hot once the Taukte passes or ends.