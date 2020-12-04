Daily Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 4 : As the daily Covid count continues to see a decline in Telangana, the cumulative tally now stands at 2,72,123 with 631 cases reported on Friday, while 802 people have recovered during the same period, health officials said.

Two more deaths have pushed the state’s toll to 1,467.

The fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent, health officials said.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to the Covid-19 while remaining 55.04 per cent were due to comorbidities.

Number of recoveries continue to outnumber the cases in Telangana. The state’s cumulative recoveries now stands at 2,61,830.

The number of active cases dropped further to at 8,826 including 6,817 who are under home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate jumped to 96.21 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 94.2 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported 109 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri district the second highest number at 57 followed by Rangareddy (49), Karimnagar (34), Nalgonda (29) and Khammam (24).

The authorities have increased the number of daily tests to 57,405.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,72,123 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,90,486) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (81,637) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.