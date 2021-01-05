Dakar Rally: Santosh gains two spots at the end of Stage 3

Jeddah, Jan 5 : CS Santosh gained two spots in the overall rankings to finish 36th at the end of Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. His overall ranking thus improved by two places to 34th.

Santosh’s Hero MotoSports Team Rally teammates Joaquim Rodrigues and Sebastian Buhler ended 20th and 21st respectively. Rodrigues thus managed to maintain his top 20 position in the overall rankings, finishing 19th while Buhler is 24th.

“Today was another long and fast stage. It was mostly about sitting back and opening the full throttle. Because of the wind, the visibility was not that great so it was tough to go full gas all the way. It wasn’t very enjoyable for me but I am happy to have put in a good stage today and also probably the best three days in the Dakar,” said Santosh.

Meanwhile, RedBull KTM Factory Team’s Toby Price secured his second stage win this year while Bas Dakar KTM Racing Team’s Skyler Howes took the lead in the overall rankings.

–IANS

rkm/kh