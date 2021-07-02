Dalai Lama applauds Jain tradition for non-violent way of life

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has applauded the non-violent way of life propagated by the Jain tradition, one of India’s ancient spiritual traditions.

“Your organisation has the potential to promote the principles of non-violence, including vegetarianism,” said the Dalai Lama, adding the practitioners of Jainism must set a good example of promoting non-violence and compassion, including the promotion of vegetarianism in today’s world.

Lamenting the exploitation and killing of animals by humans, the spiritual leader, in a special virtual message delivered to mark the 21st Biennial Jaina Convention, warned that if such practices continue in the long run, the ecology will inevitably suffer irreparable damage.

“It is up to an individual person to decide. However, in our monastic institutions we are serving complete vegetarian food,” said the Dalai Lama while expressing his appreciation for the values propagated by the Jain tradition.