Dalai Lama Trust donates 200 PPEs to HP’s Kangra Police

Shimla: The Dalai Lama Trust has donated 200 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, 200 hand sanitisers (500 ml), 5,000 face masks and 300 gloves to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Police to help them in the fight against coronavirus, a senior official said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan thanked the trust for extending help to the police.

“Kangra Police extends its sincere gratitude and thanks to The Dalai Lama Trust for helping us fight the coronavirus pandemic by donating 200 PPE Kits, 200 hand sanitisers (500ml), 5000 face masks and 300 gloves,” he said.

Kangra district has 27 COVID-19 cases — the highest in the state.

While eight of the 27 patients have been cured, one person died on March 23 and 18 are active cases.

Source: PTI

