Dalit Bandhu like schemes soon for Muslims, other communities: KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that all religious communities will be brought in the ambit of the Dalit Bandhu like scheme phase wise.

In a high-level meeting held in Pragati Maidan, the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka had proposed Dalit Bandhu like scheme for all religious and other backward communities.

The chief minister, while referring to the disquiet among the other communities especially the minorities, said that all communities and religious groups will be brought in the ambit of this scheme.

The chief minister said, “If there is any possibility in the budget the Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented across the state. As the Dalits are the most backward community in the society hence the government has launched this scheme for their welfare. Other communities need not worry as the government will also include them in a similar financial help scheme.

“All the religious communities and castes must co-operate with the government for the success of Dalit Bandhu Scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that when the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes were launched for all the communities Dalits have not opposed these schemes.

The state government is planning to allocate a budget for Dalit Bandhu schemes during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The state government had included four more mandals of 15 assembly constituencies in the ambit of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme was initially launched from Huzurabad and the Chief Minister’s adopted village of Vasalamarri.