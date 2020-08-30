Dalit employee tonsured his head, case filed against boss

Hyderabad: Vishakhapatnam police arrested seven persons including wife of Telugu Big Boss fame Nutan Naidu for allegedly torturing a Dalit youth.

According to a report, a 20-year-old Dalit youth has been working in Naidu’s home since three months and he left the job on 1st of August.

The victim said that the Naidu’s family had accused him of stealing and he was called at the house on Thursday night and also on Friday afternoon.

As quoted by Mumbai Mirror, the Dalit youth saying: “I asked them to lodge a police complaint to bring out the truth. They thrashed me mercilessly. I touched their feet begging them to spare me of the punishment. They got a barber and shaved my head and threatened with lodging complaints with the cyber crime police for following a woman”.

Vizag Commissioner of police, Maneesh Kumar Sinha found CCTV footage of the incident.