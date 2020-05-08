Dalit girl rape case: Kush raises question over Owaisi’s silence

Hyderabad: Kush Ambedkarwadi, Bhim Army spokesperson demanded justice to the victim of rape that took place in Hyderabad and raised question over the silence of Asaduddin Owaisi.

He also warned that a big protest will be organized in Hyderabad if the victim fails to get justice.

Activist of MIM

It may be mentioned that the accused is identified as an activist of the MIM party. He reportedly raped the minor Dalit girl.

As per the details of the case, the accused, Shakeel Khan, resident of Kamal Nagar had raped the girl of the same area. After committing the crime, he had threatened her. However, the victim informed the matter to his kin upon which a police complaint was filed.

After receiving the complaint, Chaderghat Police registered a case against him. He was sent to judicial custody.

On Thursday, MIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala faced resistance during his visit to a rape victim residence. Locals raised “MLA go back” slogans

