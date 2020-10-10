Dalit woman panchayat chief forced to sit on floor in TN

Chennai, Oct 10 : Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against the vice-president of Therku Thittai panchayat in Cuddalore district, Mohanraj, for harassment of the Dalit woman panchayat president Rajeshwari.

The district administration has suspended the panchayat secretary for not bringing to the notice of higher officials the discrimination meted out to the Dalit panchayat president.

According to Rajeshwari, she was forced to sit on the floor during the panchayat meetings by Mohanraj and was not allowed to hoist the National Flag during the Independence Day.

The visuals of Rajeshwari sitting on the floor while other members were seated on chairs at panchayat meetings went viral and police registered a case.

The district administration took action as it was brought to its notice only now though the incident happened in July this year.

The police have registered a case against Mohanraj under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.