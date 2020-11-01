Daniel Craig heart broken as ‘original James Bond’ passes away

Los Angeles, Nov 1 : Hollywood star Daniel Craig has remembered legendary actor Sean Connery, calling his fellow James Bond star as one of the true greats of cinema.

Connery, widely recalled as the original James Bond on Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades. He died overnight in his sleep. He was 90, reports variety.com.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig said.

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

“He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course,” he added.

Craig became the most recent Bond in 2006 with “Casino Royale”. He has played the role a total of five times, with the upcoming “No Time to Die”, which will be his final outing.

In another statement, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’.”

Source: IANS

