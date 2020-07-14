Daniel Dae Kim boards rom-com ‘A Sweet Mess’ as actor, producer

Washington D.C.: Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been roped in to star in romantic-comedy ‘A Sweet Mess’ — an upcoming novel adaptation by Jayci Lee.

The ‘Lost’ star, also producing the movie, will bankroll the flick through his 3AD banner.

“All of us at 3AD are so excited to be working with Jayci on A Sweet Mess. We were completely charmed by her work and look forward to bringing this story to the screen,” The Hollywood Reporter cited Kim as saying.

The novel, which is set to be published today (July 14), revolves around a pampered socialite turned small-town baker, and a jaded celebrity food critic.

The author of the novel, Lee, had written the book to “share a story featuring Asian-Americans as main characters.”

“To show them as fellow Americans who laugh, cry, and love. Now everyone will be able to see A Sweet Mess come to life on screen. My heart is bursting,” quoted Lee as saying.

Daniel Dae Kim, who is now in his native town Hawaii, but earlier in New York, recently revealed he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 20, the actor shared a video on Instagram’s IGTV to make the announcement in the regard where he also shared his experience of battling with COVID-19.

