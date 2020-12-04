Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media

Los Angeles, Dec 4 : Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe says he stays away from social media to avoid getting into fights with random people.

The 31-year-old actor doesn’t have an official Twitter account. During an appearance on “Hot Ones” show, he opened up about his absence from social media, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked why he isn’t on social media, he said: “I would love to say there’s some sort of intellectual, well throughout reason for this. Because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like ‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter’.”

Radcliffe also admitted that he doesn’t like the idea of social media because he knows it would negatively impact his mental health in the long run.

He said: “When I was younger, not anymore thank god, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s*** like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that. Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another unhealthy thing to do.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.