Darbhanga blast: NIA shifts LeT operatives to Patna

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shifted the two alleged Lashkar-E-Taiba operatives Imran Malik and Nasir Malik to Patna, Bihar.

The duo was produced before the Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum special NIA court at Nampally and later they were shifted to Patna on a transit warrant.

On June 30, the NIA has arrested Imran Malik and his brother Nasir Malik in connection with the June 17 Darbhanga Railway station parcel blast. A search was also carried out by the investigation agency at their rented house in the Mallepally area of Hyderabad.

The NIA alleged that the arrested brothers were working for the Lashkar-E-Taiba and aimed at causing a blast in Secundrabad express train and they had sent explosives stashed in a parcel containing readymade garments.

Further investigation is underway.