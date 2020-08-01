Daugher denies father’s last rites, draws old parents savings

Hyderabad: In an incident of severe disgrace for the humanity, the only daughter of an old couple refused performing the last rites for her dead father.

Their daughter along with her husband in September last year had drawn their savings of Rs 4 lack from bank without thinking about her father’s health condition. The daughter also did not help her father getting treated.

The old couple was living in Telangana’s suryapet in their house. Malya and Jaya ama had wedded their only daughter in a grand ceremony spending most of their savings on it. Little did they know then, they would get cheated by their only daughter.

Malya, who was sick for a few days passed away in his house. The daughter did not turn up after she was informed. She even denied having any relationship with her parents. Helpless mother carried Malya’s dead body to their daughter’s house in BB Godem and sat outside on the road.

Though the daughter still would not come out her house, people present at scene, informed the police about wailing Jaya ama. The police later counseled the daughter, post which the last rites of the deceased were performed.