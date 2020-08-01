Daugher denies father’s last rites, draws old parents savings

Posted By Afreen Pervez Published: 1st August 2020 10:07 am IST
Aspiring fathers need not to go on crash diet: Study

Hyderabad: In an incident of severe disgrace for the humanity, the only daughter of an old couple refused performing the last rites for her dead father.

Their daughter along with her husband in September last year had drawn their savings of Rs 4 lack from bank without thinking about her father’s health condition. The daughter also did not help her father getting treated.

The old couple was living in Telangana’s suryapet in their house. Malya and Jaya ama had wedded their only daughter in a grand ceremony spending most of their savings on it. Little did they know then, they would get cheated by their only daughter.

Malya, who was sick for a few days passed away in his house. The daughter did not turn up after she was informed. She even denied having any relationship with her parents. Helpless mother carried Malya’s dead body to their daughter’s house in BB Godem and sat outside on the road.

Though the daughter still would not come out her house, people present at scene, informed the police about wailing Jaya ama. The police later counseled the daughter, post which the last rites of the deceased were performed.

Categories
HyderabadNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close