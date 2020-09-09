David and Victoria Beckham tests positive after partying in Los Angeles

Several relatives and staff members of the couple are also said to have been struck down with the deadly virus, according a report in The Sun.

The ‘outbreak’ came after the launch of David’s new football club Inter Miami.

A source close to the family described it as an ‘absolute nightmare scenario’ that left Posh fearing her family were ‘super spreaders.’

They explained: “David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.

“They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries.

“They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion.”

The family celebrated Brooklyn’s 21st with a lavish party at their country retreat shortly before making another trip back to the States.

Brooklyn’s lavish bash on March 6 saw celebs including Stormzy and Emma Bunton mingling with the famous family.

Recounting how the diagnosis came about, the source said: “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat.”

“At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so.

“Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks,” said the source.

The former Spice Girl is said to have been terrified her brood would be ‘super spreaders’ and did all she could to minimise their risk despite being unwell herself.

“It was a rough few weeks,” said the insider.