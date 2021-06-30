David Warner, Kane Williamson feature in RRR poster – Viral pic

Mumbai: Australian cricketer David Warner is very popular in India for main reason. The first is obviously his performance in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The second because of his love for Indian cinema. The dynamic cricketer, who often shares his love for Tollywood and Bollywood, is back with yet another hilarious post featuring himself and Kane Williamson.

Taking to Instagram, David Warner shared a morphed photo that shows himself and Kane Williamson riding a bike. It is nothing but a fan-made poster of Tollywood’s much-awaited upcoming movie RRR. For the unversed, the filmmakers released the new poster on Tuesday (June 29) where lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen enjoying a bike ride.

Amused by the photo, David Warner wrote, “This stuff makes me 😂 we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love ❤️.”

Rashid Khan’s hilarious reaction

Soon after the Australian batman dropped the Instagram post, the comments section got flooded in no time with fans lavishing praises on the post. Warner’s SRH teammate Rashid Khan also reacted to the morphed poster, commenting: “Helmet guys.” Reacting to this, Warner wrote: “you too Rashid bhai.”

RRR movie official Instagram handle also chimmed to the comments section and dropped heart and fire emojis.

David Warner’s love for South cinema

This isn’t for the first time that David Warner has shared such video. He has been sharing his love for Tollywood and Bollywood since last year. In August 2020, the Australian cricketer had morphed his face in place of Prabhas in a scene from Bahubali. His fascination for Telugu cinema began during Covid-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family. Since then the Australia opener rose much fame in the Telugu states and has been sharing many videos on his social media.

On the professional front, Warner was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After the league got suspended due to the spread of Covid-19, he spent almost a month in isolation before reuniting with his family.