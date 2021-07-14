David Warner strikes Akshay Kumar’s famous ‘Phir Hera Pheri pose’; who did it better?

Mumbai: Ace cricketer David Warner is quite a movie buff and loves entertaining his fans. He keeps proving it time and again by posting some really funny and quirky content on social media.

Keeping up his entertainment quotient high, Warner posted a picture on his Instagram on Tuesday, where he tried to recreate Akshay Kumar’s famous pose from his film ‘Phir Hera Pheri’.

David Warner shared a collage of his picture with Akshay Kumar‘s attitude pose from Phir Hera Pheri. He thinks, he has posed better than Akshay. As the pose is already a popular meme template, fans are going crazy over Warner’s post. He captioned the post as “Who did it better”.

Meanwhile, recently David Warner asked his fans what to watch next out of some really good Bollywood movies. He took to his Instagram handle and shared an image of his television screen. The screen had a menu featuring pictures of various Bollywood movies.

Not just this, Warner had earlier recreated many famous scenes and songs from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies using the Reface app.

Well, we totally love the creative side of David and definitely stan his quirky recreations! What do you think?