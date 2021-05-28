David Warner’s proposal to his wife in Telugu is all things cute!

Australian cricketer and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, David Warner is an avid social media user who keeps entertaining his Indian fans with his re-creation videos of Telugu songs and movie scenes.

He also posts a lot of content with his family and fans love it. In his most recent post, he shared an animated photo with his wife Candice, and wrote, “I love you”, but in Telugu.

The language used doesn’t come as a surprise, considering his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is from Hyderabad, where Telugu is the main medium of communication among people.

The post was well received by his fans, with his wife replying with heart-shaped emoticons.

Even Warner’s SRH teammate Rashid Khan commented on the photo with laughing icons, and asked, “What’s meaning of it @davidwarner31”.

A few days ago Warner had posted a video where he swapped his face with South film star, Dhanush on one of the actor’s popular songs. The video features Warner dancing on the Dhanush actor’s famous song ‘Rowdy Baby’. He captioned the post, “Back by popular demand name it please @dhanushkraja #smile #heisbetter #iwish #maari2 @saipallavi.senthamarai”.

This isn’t for the first time that David Warner has shared such video. He has been sharing his love for Tollywood and Bollywood since last year. In August 2020, the Australian cricketer had morphed his face in place of Prabhas in a scene from Bahubali. His fascination for Telugu cinema began during Covid-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family.