Day after highest spike, Telangana reports 2,795 new COVID cases

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to report high Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, as 2,795 more people tested positive for the virus, while eight new deaths were reported. With this, the state’s tally of total cases now stands at 1,14,483 and total deaths at 788. A day earlier, the total COVID-19 cases reported was 3,018, indicating that the virus has anything but subsided.

Out of the total cases reported on Thursday, 449 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Rangareddy (268) and Nalgonda (164). While GHMC continues to top the list in the state, as many as ten other districts crossed the 100-plus mark.

The case fatality rate in Telangana also stands at 0.68% compared to the national average of 1.84%, according to the daily media bulletin issued by the state’s Public Health and Family Welfare department.

The bulletin also stated that 46.13% have died of Covid-19 and 53.87% due to co-morbidities in the state. These figures, however, remained unchanged from the day the new bulletin is being issued.

As of 8 pm on Wednesday, 872 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 86,095. Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 75.20 per cent, as against the national average of 76.28 per cent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,018 COVID-19 cases and ten deaths. On the same day, Telangana also tested a record-high of 61,040 samples.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry confirmed two COVID-19 reinfections in the state. “Those who are not developing antibodies in enough amount might get infected again. Courage is the main drug for battling the pandemic,” said Health Minister Eatala Rajender in an interview with a television channel.

Senior health department officials on Tuesday said that the intensity of the disease across the state is expected to taper by the end of September. “The ramping up of the tests has come at the right time and hopefully by September ending, we should be able to control COVID in the entire State,” said Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, while addressing a media gathering a few days ago in Hyderabad.