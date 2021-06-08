Day curfew lifted in all UP districts

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th June 2021 11:58 am IST
Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative
Photo: Uttar Pradesh Chied Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has completely lifted the day curfew in all the 75 districts.

According to a statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information, Navneet Sehgal on Tuesday morning, curfew restrictions will remain in place in all districts form 7 pm to 7 am.

“There are now less than 600 active cases in all the districts and hence the day curfew is being lifted. Only 797 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Uttar Pradesh now has 14,000 active cases and 2.85 lakh tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button