Day curfew lifted in all UP districts

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has completely lifted the day curfew in all the 75 districts.

According to a statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information, Navneet Sehgal on Tuesday morning, curfew restrictions will remain in place in all districts form 7 pm to 7 am.

“There are now less than 600 active cases in all the districts and hence the day curfew is being lifted. Only 797 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh now has 14,000 active cases and 2.85 lakh tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.