DCW notice to Delhi Police over activist Disha Ravi’s arrest

New Delhi, Feb 16 : The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the Delhi Police in the case of the arrest of 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi.

According to the DCW, since the arrest of Disha, certain media reports have been suggesting that the arrest has violated legal procedures. The notice adds that according to media reports, Disha has been arrested for supporting the farmers agitation going on for the last three months on the borders of the national Capital.

In the notice, the DCW has asked the Delhi Police for a copy of the FIR filed against Disha. The commission has asked, “Was procedure followed during Disha’s arrest? Also, according to media reports, she was not provided the lawyer of choice before being presented in court.”

Several activists who know Disha have also claimed that during the arrest, even her parents were not informed about where she was being taken.

Article 22 (1) of the Constitution gives every person the right to legal representation by a lawyer of choice. The Commission has sought information from the police about the action taken so far in the case.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Disha has been arrested in a case related to the farmers’ agitation. According to media reports, she was not given the lawyer of choice and legal procedures have not been properly followed. We have issued a notice to the police and sought information about the case. The police should certainly investigate the matter. But it is very unfortunate if the arrest was made for supporting the farmers’ agitation.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.