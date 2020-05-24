DDCA elections ‘most likely’ to take place after June

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are “most likely” to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month.

In an order, Verma stated that if the elections take place before June, then it will only take place for four posts, namely President, Treasurer and two Directors.

“As has been mentioned in my previous Order(s), Elections for the post of President and Treasurer are pending and ought to take place as soon as possible. However, it has been brought to my attention, apart from the above-mentioned posts, posts of 2 Directors (who are appointed on rotational basis) is also pending,” Verma said in the order.

“In case Elections are held after June (which is the most likely scenario, considering the present situation amid COVID-19 pandemic), then 2 more posts of Directors would fall vacant. In short, if the elections are held before June 2020, then elections for 4 posts (President, Treasurer and 2 Directors) shall take place and if elections are held after June, 2020, then elections shall take place for 6 posts (President, Treasurer and 4 Directors),” he added.

The Ombudsman said that the agenda with regard to elections to the DDCA will be sent to Electoral Officer, Navin Chawla, for his information.

Also, Verma said that the next online hearing will be held on June 16.

Source: ANI

