DDLJ turns 25: SRK, Kajol change their names on Twitter to Raj, Simran

Mumbai: One of the most longest running and iconic films in the history of Hindi cinema, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol completed 25 years today. Apart from bringing a new wave of cinema that highlighted NRI sensitivities on the Indian screen, DDLJ directed by Aditya Chopra, gave us one of the Bollywood’s best onscreen pair-SRK and Kajol.

Marking the 25th anniversary of ‘DDLJ’ featuring on October 20, Tuesday, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is set to be unveiled at Leicester Square in London.

Released in 1995, the story of DDLJ revolves around the characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love.

SRK, Kajol celebrate 25 years of DDLJ

To the 25th anniversary of the film, SRK and Kajol have changed the names of their Twitter handles to their characters in the film. They have also changed their display pictures on all the social media platforms. Shah Rukh changed his name to Raj Malhotra while Kajol has updated it to Simran. Have a look:





The Badshah of Bollywood also took a walk down the memory lane and posted a beautiful video on Twitter to celebrate the 25 years of DDLJ. Along with the video, SRK wrote, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25”.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Kajol also took to her Twitter handle and penned a sweet note for her fans. She wrote, “Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ”

Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!



I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

Not only will the 1995 film’s silver anniversary mark production house Yash Raj Films’s 50th successful year, it will also serve as director Aditya Chopra’s 25th year in the business of films.

DDLJ is a perfect blend of fairy tale fantasy and real life. It has been 25 years since the movie released and the audiences still love to watch the film at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir – till COVID-19 struck in March this year.