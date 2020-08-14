Deadlines extended for renewable energy projects

New Delhi, Aug 14 : In a major relaxation for renewable energy projects, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has extended the deadline for the completion of the projects which were under implementation as on March 25, to August 24, 2020.

A notice by the ministry said that this blanket extension, if invoked by the renewable energy developers, will be given without case to case examination and no documents or evidence will be asked for such extension.

“All RE projects under implementation as on the date of lockdown, i.e. 25th March 2020, through RE Implementing Agencies designated by the MNRE or under various schemes of the MNRE, shall be given a time extension of 5 (five) months from 25th March 2020 to 24th August 2020,” it said.

Earlier in July, an official notification had set March 25 to May 31 as the official dates for the lockdown. It said it would grant project deadline extensions to cover the whole period, along with an additional 30 days in a bid to aid renewable energy developers overcome any difficulties in restarting their operations.

The notice further said that all renewable energy implementing agencies of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) will treat lockdown due to Covid-19, as Force Majeure.

The timelines for intermediate milestones of a project may also be extended within the extended time provided for commissioning, the ministry’s notice dated August 13.

“The Developers, of the projects covered under para 3(b) above, may also pass on the benefit of such time-extension, by way of granting similar time-extensions, to other stakeholders down the value chainlike Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contractors, material, equipment suppliers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), etc.”

The State Renewable Energy Departments, including agencies under Power and Energy Departments of States, but dealing in renewable energy may also treat lockdown due to Covid-19, as Force Majeure and may consider granting appropriate time extension on account of such lockdown.

