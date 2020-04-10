Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 90,000 worldwide

New York: The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 90,000 worldwide on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 90,057 as of 12.25 p.m. (1625 GMT), an interactive map maintained by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) showed, reported Xinhua news agency.

Italy saw most deaths

Italy saw the most deaths, standing at 17,669 among 139,422 confirmed cases, followed by Spain, with 15,238 deaths among 152,446 cases, the tally showed.

The United States reported 432,579 confirmed cases, the most in the world, and its death toll stood at 14,831, according to the CSSE.

Source: IANS

