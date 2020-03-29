Death toll due to COVID19 climbs to 25 in India; total cases 979

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 979 in India on Sunday with the death toll rising to 25, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry reported six fresh deaths — one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Thus, deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (6), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and one each from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In its updated data at 10 am, the ministry stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 867, while 86 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 979 cases in the country included 48 foreigners, the data stated.

Source: PTI

