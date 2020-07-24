Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 594 in Rajasthan; tally at 33,220

Jaipur: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 594 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 889 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 33,220, the health department said.

Of the total number of cases in the state, 8,811 patients are under treatment.

Three deaths each were recorded in Alwar and Bikaner, two in Pali, one each in Jalore, Jodhpur and Nagaur, it said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to COVID-19 has been recorded 179 so far, followed by 74 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 30 each in Kota and Bikaner, 30 in Ajmer, 24 in Pali, 21 in Nagaur and 15 in Dholpur.

Of the 886 fresh cases, 243 were recorded in Jodhpur, 133 in Alwar, 95 in Jaipur, 54 in Pali, 43 in Ajmer, 42 in Sikar, 41 each in Kota and Bikaner, 41 in Bharatpur, 36 in Nagaur, 17 in Dungarpur, 15 each in Ganganagar and Bhilwara, 12 in Barmer.

Source: PTI