Death toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 60

Ankara: The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 60 people, while the number of those injured has increased to 940, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Sunday.

The number previously stood at 58 with 920 injured.

“According to the latest information, 60 people died, 218 people continue receiving treatment at hospitals,” the AFAD said in a statement.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquakes took place in western Turkey, with its epicentre located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province.

The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.9.

Source: ANI