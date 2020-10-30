Death toll from typhoon Molave in Philippines reaches 22

Manila, Oct 30 : The death toll from typhoon Molave in the Philippines has increased to 22, while four others remained missing and 39 people were injured, the government disaster agency said on Friday, adding that another storm was fast approaching.

In the latest update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that Molave, the 17th tropical cyclone to lash the Philippines this year, displaced over 775,513 people across seven regions in the main island of Luzon and the central Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NDRRMC said more than 16,000 affected villagers were either staying in 150 evacuation centers or with relatives.

Strong winds and rain have caused extensive damage on crops and infrastructure, the agency said.

Molave slammed into the country’s eastern coast on Sunday night, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that toppled trees and power lines.

The country was still reeling from the flooding triggered by tropical Storm Saudel, which slammed the the Philippines last week.

Meanwhile, PAGASA, the country’s weather bureau, said on Friday that typhoon Goni is forecast to make landfall on the eastern shore of the Luzon island on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Some of the provinces pummeled by Molave are in its path.

About 20 typhoons and tropical storms batter the Philippines each year.

The archipelago of 110 million people has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

It is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world due to its location in the “Pacific Ring of Fire” and Pacific typhoon belt.

