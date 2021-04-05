Death toll in Indonesia flash floods rises to 70, 70 others still missing

Jakarta: The death toll in flash floods triggered by torrential risen in eastern Indonesia has risen to 70, while 70 others are still missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency on Monday.

East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Laiskodat warned that the death toll may further increase, citing the information he received from the field that over 100 people have been killed, reported Kyodo News.

According to government figures, torrential rain has also caused damage in the neighbouring country, East Timor, killing 27 people while eight others are missing while 8,000 people have been displaced.

In the East Flores Regency province and others on nearby six islands, 44 people have been killed and 40 others are missing in 10 regencies and a city in the provinces of East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara. Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency chief Dwikorita Karnawati on Sunday informed that extreme weather in eastern Indonesia, transitioning from a rainy season to a dry season, was triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja, Kyodo News reported.

The cyclone that arrived on Saturday, caused heavy rains with strong winds and high waves up to six meters. Meanwhile, efforts to evacuate victims were hampered by difficult access, as roads have been cut off by damaged bridges and mud, as well as high waves at sea in rescuing those living on tiny islands