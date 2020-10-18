Debutant director Kanishk Verma on working with Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge

Mumbai, Oct 17 : Debutant director Kanishk Varma says working with good actors like Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge in his upcoming effort, Footfairy, made it easy for him to execute a complex genre like the psychological thriller that he tackles in the film.

“Since it is my debut film, working with good actors actually helped me execute the story better because it is a psychological thriller and the subject is complex. Gulshan, who is playing the protagonist, really took the character to the next level from where the script ends,” the filmmaker told IANS.

“I thank my cast and crew for being so supportive. We finished our shooting within 30 days, though it was scheduled for 35 days. I am happy!” Kanishk added.

The film revolves around Vivaan Deshmukh, a CBI officer and his lady love, Devika. Vivaan sets out in pursuit of a serial killer who strikes and kills women driven by an absurd obsession for feet.

“I am obsessed with thriller — stories of serial killers, FBI etc. This is a comfortable genre for me. I read such books extensively and I love watching South Korean thrillers. It is an engaging genre where science meets fiction and a murder mystery can be solved quite logically. It excites me,” said the filmmaker.

The &pictures original film is all set to hit television screens on October 24.

