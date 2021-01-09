Debutant Ssreyashi Choudharry’s ‘The Greed: Lobh’ is about overcoming drug menace

Mumbai, Jan 9 : A new film titled The Greed: Lobh looks at the drug menace and its impact on the lives of common people. Director Ssreyashi Choudharry says the focus of the film is to show how to overcome drug problems and lead a dignified life.

“When you (the audience) watch the film, you will realise that it’s about our mindset on a daily basis. We all are greedy in a certain way. Sometimes people can go to any extent to achieve what they want in life but they don’t think about its consequences, so that’s what we have tried to show in the film,” Choudharry told IANS.

The film revolves around the ambition of a common man who wants to become a millionaire, but chooses the wrong path.

“In most films, people show drug-related issues but they don’t show how to overcome the issues. In our film, we have shown how to overcome the issue and lead a dignified life,” said the filmmaker.

Debutant writer-director Choudharry also opened up about herself. “My mother and other family members are associated with the film industry in my hometown Kolkata, so I was thinking about directing a film for a long time. When I shared this film’s concept with my family and friends then they told me that I should direct the film because I have written the story.”

She directs her husband, actor Summiit Choudharry, in the film. “The central character is challenging. We auditioned many actors but at the back of my mind, I was also thinking about him for the role. There are different shades to this character and he is completely opposite person in real life,” she revealed.

The film also features Kuldeep Singh, Priya Soni, Nandan Mishra and Annapurna V. Bhairi in key roles, and streams on MX Player, Hungama play, Airtel Xstream and VI.

